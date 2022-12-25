While Europe experiences a hotter-than-usual Christmas with almost no snow, a bunch of frigid air is pouring from the North Pole over Canada and the United States. We will probably record one of the 10 hottest December months in history. The United States however, at least in the upper half, is buried in snow and appears completely white from the satellites. The temperature record reached is minus 48 degrees and there are 18 victims from the cold, as well as 3,300 canceled flights and 560,000 homes without electricity (but yesterday they were one and a half million, and 6,000 canceled flights).



a shelter in louisville (afp)

The travel plans of many Americans and Canadians were disrupted by the bad weather. If flying is difficult, even the roads remain impassable. The wind carries away those who walk. Trains can’t stay on the tracks. A derailment in Canada has blocked all connections between Toronto and Ottawa. Snowstorms, on the other hand, make it impossible to see beyond the driveway. Most of the victims of this disturbance died in road accidents, but there was no lack of medical emergencies that could not be answered by the ambulances. Upstate New York, a convoy of 500 cars was trapped by bad weather Friday night. A motorist died of cold.



Snow in Buffalo (bend)

It won’t last long: in the middle of next week temperatures should return to average, but the Christmas storm – the coldest in the last 30 years – will still force many Americans not to move today. Staying at home is in fact the advice of many municipal administrations. New York added the recommendation to save on electricity – for which demand is at its highest – and deployed the National Guard, announcing that not a single fire truck was left operational, with almost a meter of snow.

Many cities have set up shelters for the homeless. But inside they found ordinary citizens left without electricity and heating, even if only to recharge their mobile phones. In El Paso, Texas, some migrants from Mexico have sought refuge in churches, even though they risked attracting the attention of the police. “The most extreme perturbations are behind us” however reassured Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg. “Airlines and airports are resuming their activities.”