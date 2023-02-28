Is frozen food safe? This must not be bought and is absolutely not recommended: to be totally excluded.

Frozen food to buy at the supermarket is definitely a great way to save time, not waste food and have something ready for dinner. A variety of products which are made available for every type of food, suitable for cooking in the oven or microwave or in a pan according to one’s habits. Experts point out a few frozen products which should never be bought or consumed for the sake of one’s health and the integrity of the food itself.

Frozen foods: suitable for those with little time

Sometimes the little time it takes to adopt some products ready-made or found on the frozen food counter. It’s a trend that has caught on especially by those who don’t have the time to cook, by people who don’t like to do it and by those who only want to go shopping once a week.

However, nutritionists point out that some ready-made frozen dishes may be rich in preservatives and fats due to seasonings. First courses, soups and second courses are not recommended for those who want to lose weight or want to follow a healthy and balanced diet.

The foods found in the frozen counter are practical and the contents are poured directly into the pan or oven, with the convenience of having a meal ready in minutes and definitely great. In economic terms, many people find frozen foods expensive while others see real savings.

Habits and lifestyles are different from person to person, so that frozen products become a must in every Italian home. Experts advise against consuming certain frozen products for a number of very important factors.

Frozen food not to buy at the supermarket

The food experts they know well that frozen food has now entered the homes of Italians, even those who love to cook but don’t want to waste time. However, there are foods that completely lose their quality if frozen and for this reason it would be better not to buy or consume them.

Fish should be bought fresh, while for frozen there could be one clash between lean proteins and the freezer: the frozen protein breaks the frozen walls, with the water escaping completely drying the pulp.

Another product to be preferred fresh is bread, because when it freezes it will never be good. Some manufacturers for the optimal conservation of frozen bread they add preservatives and additives that improve the flavor (although it would be better to avoid their consumption).

The fruit in general it is good to buy it and consume it fresh, especially the strawberries. This fruit is delicate and with the industrial freezing method it fills up with water, losing its flavor and vitamins.

Experts say not to give up frozen products, but to avoid some, preferring them fresh. Not only that, always read the product label to make sure they aren’t full of preservatives and additives.