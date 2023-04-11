Home World Fruit pickers in Serbia can earn up to 1,200 euros per month Info
Fruit pickers in Serbia can earn up to 1,200 euros per month.

Picking fruit requires a large number of pickers. “Per diems can go up to 50, 60 euros, depending on the employer. It is very important what the employers offer, whether you will have accommodation and transportation. These are hard physical jobs, young people are most interested in that work. Older people can’t even do that work, they can’t withstand such an effort in the sun,” said Miloš Turinski from Infostud.

Pickers are in demand all over Serbia, and there is a large offer of jobs in fruit-growing areas, such as the surroundings of Ivanjica, Arilje, Guča and Kosjerić, where there are a large number of raspberry plantations. By the way, bricklaying, working in hotels, cafes and shops on the coast are some of the seasonal jobs.

In neighboring tourist countries such as Montenegro, Croatia or Greece, there is a problem with the lack of labor force. Workers who go to the sea from Serbia will probably work as waiters, while in Hungary they will find work as painters, ceramicists and masons.

We also see construction and catering as seasonal jobs. Many will go to the coast to earn money. We have a deficit as far as seasonal workers are concerned. There will be a gap in the market, because waiters and caterers will go to the coast where they can earn big and clean money. In general, it’s not easy for them there either, but they know why they left and what they will return with,” Turinski told TV Prva.

