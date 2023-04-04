Here’s how bananas help us fall asleep easier!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

Bananas are known for their numerous benefits for our body. The vitamins and minerals in this fruit have a positive effect on numerous functions in the body and also provide restful sleep. Bananas are a great solution for those who have trouble falling asleep.

This fruit is rich in potassium, magnesium, tryptophan (an essential amino acid), vitamin B6, carbohydrates, and fiber, all of which can help you fall asleep. Studies have shown that taking 500 milligrams of magnesium a day can increase the production of melatonin, a hormone whose deficiency disrupts sleep, and reduce the level of cortisol (the stress hormone).

In addition to the chemical processes in the body, which bananas support, they also contribute to the feeling of satiety due to the pectin they contain. It will also help you sleep more soundly. It is very important what you eat before going to bed, because it affects both sleep and digestion, which can disturb it. If the food is not broken down before going to sleep, the body will spend the time it should spend resting on breaking down the food.

They also maintain the health of the intestines and digestive system. Namely, according to a study from 2017, fructose from bananas increases the production of acids needed for intestinal health, reports Ordinacija.hr. So, you know what to do!

(WORLD)