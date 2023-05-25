FSRS President Vico Zeljković – A fighter makes a breakthrough | Sport

FSRS president Vico Zeljković, after the final of the RS Cup, reflected on the successes of the Banja Luka club and how much money the red and blue team needed to make a breakthrough in Europe.

Source: MONDO

On Wednesday, Borac from Banja Luka won the Republika Srpska Cup with a 2:1 victory in the final played at the City Stadium in Banja Luka.

It was the 30th edition of the RS Cup, but also the 29th final, since in 2020 the competition was interrupted in the quarter-finals due to the corona virus pandemic, and the president of the Football Association of the Republic of Srpska, Vico Zeljković, congratulated both of them on a good football performance.

“I congratulate Borec and Laktaš on a fair and correct match. It is certain that this is a historic result for Laktas, who showed a good performance and showed that the RS First League has its own quality. Borac was the favorite and he justified that role, I congratulate Borac on winning the Cup and returning the trophy to the City Stadium after many years.” said Zeljkovic.

He then referred to the football club Bora and its business, and the results it achieved in the previous few seasons.

“Borac is the biggest club in the RS, and in the previous period there were many comments about assistance to Borac from the institutions. We must be aware that clubs in the environment exist in a similar way and that without investment there are no results in Europe. FSRS takes care of all clubs, and Borac is the biggest club and we have an insight into its work. The fact is that since its foundation, Borac has been at its historical maximum in terms of results. For the fourth time in a row, Borac is playing in European competitions. Of course, it did not make a name for itself in Europe, it was relegated in the early stages competition, but when we take the fact that this is a historic success, we see that this step forward is needed for Borac and for the football of Republika Srpska. Borac should be a true ambassador of Republika Srpska and that what we had with Djokovic and tennis for seven days, that the whole of Europe is talking about about us, so should Borac play the group stage of European competitions and be a true representative of the Republic of Srpska. Of course, financial resources are needed for that.” said Zeljković and then spoke about the Borca budget and the help he received from the republican authorities.

FK Borac is the winner of the Republika Srpska Cup!pic.twitter.com/xV5E9k8cvQ — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)May 24, 2023

“I am familiar with the work of the club and I know that Borc needs about 6 million KM to achieve these successes and to be able to play a serious role in PLBIH and to reach the group stage of the Conference League. Whether it is possible to achieve that, it is up to the people from Borec. But we had a meeting with the people from Borec and Laktaš before the finals, and I know that the plan of the people from Borec is that they are able to provide about three million KM, and the remaining amount should be provided by the institutions, if they judge that it is good for Banjaluka and Republika Srpska”, stated Zeljković and added:

“It should be enough that we wouldn’t have reached this moment and that Borc wouldn’t have had this success if it weren’t for the institutions and the president of the RS, Milorad Dodik, regardless of who likes it or not. That man is responsible for the club’s survival in 2015. when he was brought to the point of bankruptcy. With the support of Mr. Dodik Borac, he returned most of the debts from the past, unblocked the account and operates as normally as possible within these frameworks. In addition, he managed to go out to Europe for four years. Of course, this is not enough for the audience, the audience spoiled themselves, which is good, because we all like our clubs to make good results. We hope that the club will continue to make good results and have the support it has received so far, and if not this year, then the next one, that Borac will make a breakthrough And win the group stage of the Conference League. That is already becoming not a dream but a reality. Of course, you need a good team, a good budget, and the FSRS, like all clubs, helps Borac.”

The president of the FSRS said that thanks to the Federation, the Banja Luka club has now reached the point that, if it qualifies, it will be able to play the group stage of the Conference League at its stadium.

“A lot of work has been done here on the infrastructure, it has met all the conditions and it should be categorized in the next few days so that the group stage of the Conference League can be played here in Banja Luka at the City Stadium. Of course, all other clubs should live and be helped, but Borac should be the engine of the development of Republika Srpska and a strong European fighter will be able to help Laktaš, Sloga and other clubs tomorrow”. concluded Zeljković.