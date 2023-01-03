Home World Ft: Italy Eurozone country most at risk when the ECB will raise rates
Nine out of ten economists polled by the Financial Times say that Italy is the Eurozone country that will find itself most exposed to a debt crisis when the European Central Bank raises interest rates and buys fewer bonds in the coming months. This was revealed by a survey published on the front page of the British economic-financial newspaper, according to which Rome is the country of the euro group “most at risk of an uncorrelated sell-off in its government bond markets”. The Italian deficit, according to the FT, should fall from 5.6% of GDP in 2022 to 4.5% in 2023 and 3% the following year.

But Italy’s public debt remains one of the highest in Europe, at just over 145% of gross domestic product. Last week the yield on the 10-year bond exceeded 4.6%, almost quadruple the level of a year ago and 2.1 percentage points above the equivalent yield on German bonds. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed bewilderment at the ECB’s willingness to continue raising rates despite the risks to growth and financial stability.

