It is a story of lobbying and business, of clumsy attempts to influence and unrealizable promises, the one that links one of the most important cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world (Ftx) and American politics. A story that cuts across parties, because business can’t have flags at certain levels, and it’s always bipartisan. A story that for now has brought to light 73 million dollars (probably stolen from the customers of the exchange) donated to Democrats and Republicans. 73 million which could now be subject to a refund request.

The scandal touches US politics

The brief but intense flirtation between Washington and Ftx, in the light of the scandal that hit the platform, hits some American politicians receiving donations, while thousands of users risk losing their life savings in what appears to be a historic fraud.

Just a few months ago, Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of FTx who now faces 115 years in prison, was prowling the buildings that matter in Washington, determined to get his hands on the 2024 US presidential election. He was ready to donate up to to a billion dollars, it is said. And apparently he didn’t mind being considered the new George Soros. Together with his closest collaborators, Ryan Salame and Nishad Singh, Bankman-Fried had donated 6 million dollars in recent months to a super committee of action for the Democrats in the House. Then $3.5 million for the Senate Leadership Fund of Republicans and another 3 million for a fund that supports Democrats in the Senate.

Funding for US election campaigns

The scheme was clear, as well as already seen in the United States: knocking on the doors of politicians and parties holding millions of dollars for the electoral campaign, trying to get the most out of their business, which in this case is that of cryptocurrencies. A sector that is still poorly regulated, that of cryptocurrencies, on which future political decisions will have a decisive impact. And that today, in the light of the Ftx scandal, it seems to have decidedly mined terrain ahead of it.

But the real issue now is what will become of the 73 million dollars that FTX has already donated to US parties. While there are precedents for forcing political entities to pay back contributions in the event of fraud, in the case of FTX the recovery prospects are not so clear, and will depend on a convoluted mix of federal and state laws. A key factor in recovery procedures could be the judgment of the court handling the bankruptcy proceedings: if the court decides that the collapse of FTX involved fraud, almost all donations could be subject to recovery. Otherwise, only donations made within 90 days of the company’s insolvency may be reclaimed.