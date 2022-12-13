Listen to the audio version of the article

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency trading platform Ftx, has been arrested in the Bahamas. The American media report it.

The Attorney General of the Bahamas Ryan Pinder claimed the United States submitted criminal charges do not specify against Bankman-Fried. The Bahamas they will extradite “immediately” to the States United Bankman-Fried, once the charges against him are made public and US authorities make a formal request.

The witness

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee tomorrow. “The Bahamas and the United States have a common interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed public trust and broken the law,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis. Last month, FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down from his post as CEO.

The story

The arrest opens a new chapter in the saga of the cryptocurrency trading platform that has slipped into bankruptcy, after having risen to the news as one of the stars of the industry, the company to rely on in the wild west of digital currencies. The charges against the 30-year-old will be officially announced in the next few hours, and will be – according to rumors – of fraud and money laundering.

The exchange, launched in 2019, filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after failing to plug the hemorrhage of redemptions ($6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours). It has since emerged that Bankman-Fried secretly used $10 billion in client funds to support his business.