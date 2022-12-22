Home World Ftx investigation, former boss Sam Bankman in custody
World

Ftx investigation, former boss Sam Bankman in custody

by admin
Ftx investigation, former boss Sam Bankman in custody

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is in US custody and will be extradited from the Bahamas. The aircraft that brings him back to the United States has already taken off. US authorities accused Bankman-Fried of committing “one of the largest financial frauds in US history.”FTX filed for bankruptcy. The 30-year-old financier denies the charges against him.

Two top managers of the crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of Ftx, have pleaded guilty to fraud and are collaborating with American justice. Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, the former chief technology officer at FTX, pleaded guilty to criminal violations.

See also  Slave trade, Prime Minister Rutte apologizes on behalf of Holland. But the country is splitting: "Compensation is needed"

You may also like

Don’t want to hit the shirt?10 niche brands...

Can the economy recover quickly after the epidemic...

Morocco ignores the Euroscandal. “It’s just a plot...

Zelensky day at Biden’s: “We want peace, Putin...

Zelensky in the US, Putin’s response on TV...

Qatargate, Cozzolino ready to collaborate. The Panzeri’s Italian...

Qatargate, the Belgian judiciary asks to freeze two...

Ukraine – Russia, the war news today 22...

iran protests women sexual abuse violence

Israel: Netanyahu forms right-wing government

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy