Sam Bankman-Fried, the former head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is in US custody and will be extradited from the Bahamas. The aircraft that brings him back to the United States has already taken off. US authorities accused Bankman-Fried of committing “one of the largest financial frauds in US history.”FTX filed for bankruptcy. The 30-year-old financier denies the charges against him.

Two top managers of the crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of Ftx, have pleaded guilty to fraud and are collaborating with American justice. Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, the former chief technology officer at FTX, pleaded guilty to criminal violations.