Listen to the audio version of the article

Transferring hundreds of millions of customer dollars to the Bahamas right on days when Ftx filed for bankruptcy in Delaware. This would be one of the lines of investigation by US prosecutors who are laying the foundations for a potential case of fraud against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) in the collapse of the cryptocurrency giant.

The American Survey

Prosecutors are therefore closely examining how funds held by the exchange operator moved outside the United States as it spiraled towards bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

As Justice Department officials embark on a sweeping investigation into how FTX handled customers’ cash and assets, FTX’s court-appointed supervisors met this week to discuss the material under investigation.

I fondi ad Alameda

It is also trying to understand whether FTX broke the law by transferring funds to Alameda Research, the bankrupt investment firm also founded by Bankman-Fried which is located in the Bahamas and has not been charged with any crime; he admitted that he had made serious management errors at FTX, but at the same time he strongly denied having ever knowingly misused clients’ funds.

Market manipulation

The New York Times reported this week that federal prosecutors are also examining whether Bankman-Fried manipulated the market by orchestrating the operations that led to the collapse of the ecosystem TerraUsd earlier this year.