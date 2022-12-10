Home World Ftx, procura Usa indaga Bankman-Fried per frode: tranferati milioni alle Bahamas
World

Ftx, procura Usa indaga Bankman-Fried per frode: tranferati milioni alle Bahamas

by admin
Ftx, procura Usa indaga Bankman-Fried per frode: tranferati milioni alle Bahamas

Transferring hundreds of millions of customer dollars to the Bahamas right on days when Ftx filed for bankruptcy in Delaware. This would be one of the lines of investigation by US prosecutors who are laying the foundations for a potential case of fraud against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) in the collapse of the cryptocurrency giant.

The American Survey

Prosecutors are therefore closely examining how funds held by the exchange operator moved outside the United States as it spiraled towards bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

As Justice Department officials embark on a sweeping investigation into how FTX handled customers’ cash and assets, FTX’s court-appointed supervisors met this week to discuss the material under investigation.

I fondi ad Alameda

It is also trying to understand whether FTX broke the law by transferring funds to Alameda Research, the bankrupt investment firm also founded by Bankman-Fried which is located in the Bahamas and has not been charged with any crime; he admitted that he had made serious management errors at FTX, but at the same time he strongly denied having ever knowingly misused clients’ funds.

Find out more

Market manipulation

The New York Times reported this week that federal prosecutors are also examining whether Bankman-Fried manipulated the market by orchestrating the operations that led to the collapse of the ecosystem TerraUsd earlier this year.

See also  Brunei reports 7 local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, government tightens social control measures

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Overnight 10 Russian kamikaze drones...

The last words of Putin’s opponents in court...

The persecution of rappers: Tehran silences the protest

From Liliana Segre to Jovanotti, 100,000 signatures to...

Ukraine – Russia, today’s war news 10 December

Gifts to Fifa, rights and deaths: the obsession...

Russia, 8 and a half years in prison...

World Human Rights Day, many appointments in Italy...

George Floyd murder, three and a half years...

Ukraine, Putin: “An agreement will have to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy