“Fubar”: the return of the 90s series

FUBAR stands for Fucked Up Beyond All Repair.

It’s a spy-comedy directed by Nick Santora, broadcast on Netflix, a series in which Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a highly decorated CIA agent, Luke Brunner who must carry out one last mission, in South America, to save an agent before he is unmasked.

Arrived on site, he discovers that the agent in question is his daughter Emma Brunner (Monica Barbaro), the latter, like her entire family, believed that her father was a gym equipment seller.

Both work secretly for the CIA and now, they will have to work together to stop a terrorist, Boro (Gabriel Luna) who wants to sell a briefcase containing a nuclear device to the highest bidder…

Between disagreements and quarrels between father and daughter, the series will involve the viewer in pure action with references to the Arnold Schwarzenegger film “True Lies”. Eight episodes whose very linear but well-defined story, also thanks to the various characters that accompany the two protagonists, give life to secondary plots that make the series even more exciting and entertaining.

“Fubar” closely resembles the 90s police action films, in which humorous moments were inserted alongside the action and in this field the Austrian actor is a master, with jokes and looks, a secret agent like oo7 but with a lot more irony than just for these skills, he manages to give a touch of originality to a title that probably, with another actor, would have gone unnoticed and immediately fell into limbo.

Seasoned with a taste for paradox and based on the comedy of misunderstandings, a product suitable for the whole family comes out, with some twists and turns and the open ending of each episode, it allows the viewer to become even more passionate. Furthermore, with the cliffhanger of the series, there are all the conditions for a second season for the satisfaction of the many viewers who have appreciated it.