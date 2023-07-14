Home » Fuel price July 14, 2023 | Info
Fuel price July 14, 2023

New fuel prices have been published.

Source: Mondo

The Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications announced new fuel prices today and they will be valid until next Friday.

As announced, a liter of Eurodiesel will cost a maximum of 186 dinars per liter at the pumps until next Friday, while Europremium BMB 95 gasoline will cost a maximum of 178 dinars per liter. A liter of diesel became more expensive by 3 dinars, and petrol by 2 dinars, and this is the first change after several weeks of price decline..

New prices are published every Friday by 3 p.m.

