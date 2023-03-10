Home World Fuel price March 10, 2023 | Info
World

Fuel price March 10, 2023 | Info

by admin
Fuel price March 10, 2023 | Info

The Ministry of Trade has announced new fuel prices that will be valid until next Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Ministry of Trade has announced new fuel prices that will be valid until next Friday, March 17, 2023. Liter Eurodiesel will cost a maximum of 194 dinars at the pumps from 3 p.m. today until next Friday at the same time, and petrol euro premium BMB 177 dinars per liter. Last week, the price of fuel was 194 dinars for a liter of Eurodiesel, and 174 dinars for a liter of Europremium BMB 95 gasoline.

See also  The U.S. publishes a report naming genocide and atrocities in 6 countries including China and Myanmar | Annual report | Xinjiang | Measures to prevent genocide

You may also like

Sicindustria, over 100 meetings between 70 Baltic and...

Scholz in Hamburg church shooting: Brutal violence

A scholarship for the Oasis of Peace

Pre-trial detention of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo...

Udinese market – The EFL puts Friulians under...

Ukraine, Podolyak: “Meloni has understood that flirting with...

Biden will visit California next week to talk...

Model Marko Donatelli targeted by women | Magazine

Felix Industry Award, Fastweb is once again among...

Xi Jinping’s third term has begun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy