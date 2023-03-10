The Ministry of Trade has announced new fuel prices that will be valid until next Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Ministry of Trade has announced new fuel prices that will be valid until next Friday, March 17, 2023. Liter Eurodiesel will cost a maximum of 194 dinars at the pumps from 3 p.m. today until next Friday at the same time, and petrol euro premium BMB 177 dinars per liter. Last week, the price of fuel was 194 dinars for a liter of Eurodiesel, and 174 dinars for a liter of Europremium BMB 95 gasoline.