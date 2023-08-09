Fugitive Charged with Incest and Child Abuse After Teenage Daughter Gives Birth

LAJAS – Alexis Alicea Torres, a fugitive who is accused of getting her own teenage daughter pregnant last year, has assumed custody of the child following the death of the minor’s mother. The 15-year-old girl gave birth and her father, a construction worker, allegedly locked her in a room with the baby. Alicea Torres, who is 34 years old, has been charged with crimes of incest, child abuse, and threatening witnesses. A judge has issued an arrest warrant with a $1 million bail.

Liz Annette Rodríguez González, the minor’s stepmother, has also been accused of child abuse and was released on a $15,000 bail under electronic supervision. A preliminary hearing for her is scheduled for August 29.

Authorities are currently searching for Alicea Torres, concentrating their efforts in Lajas. The investigation into the alleged crimes was carried out by the Sexual Crimes Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Mayagüez, led by Sergeant Luis O. Santana and Lieutenant Melizet Acarón.

According to the Police, Alicea Torres committed acts of incest, physical and verbal abuse, and threatened her daughter who was under the age of 13 at the time, ultimately causing her to become pregnant and give birth. The Department of the Family (DF) has assumed provisional custody of the minor and her one-year-old baby since March 30.

The DF also has custody of another minor under the age of three, who is the brother of the 15-year-old girl. The department stated that all minors are currently protected and in good health. They have been collaborating with authorities and providing necessary care to the children during this difficult situation.

The case is the result of a joint investigation between the Division of Sexual Crimes and Child Abuse of the Police, the Department of Justice, and the DF. The DF emphasized the importance of protecting the privacy and avoiding the revictimization of minors in their custody. They urged anyone with knowledge of negligence or abuse against minors, the elderly, or adults with disabilities to call the 24-hour Mexico City Abuse Line at 787-749-1333.

The case has caused great consternation and public repudiation of such actions. The law and order authorities will determine the course of the criminal case, while the DF continues to provide support and care for the children involved.

