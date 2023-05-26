“Fugitives and fugitives”, the personal exhibition of Alessio Grillo da Tèco

by palermotoday.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Fugitives and Fugitives, personal exhibition of Alessio Grillo, a corpus of illustrations on love that flees. Inauguration on Saturday 27 May at Tèco, in via Garibaldi 68, from 10 to 14, per entrance. “We are fugitives and fugitives. We chase love…

