Since the end of the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the CCP has held endless military exercises. The large-scale “Taiwan Encirclement Military Exercise” just ended on the 10th, and live ammunition shooting in the southern Yellow Sea began on the 11th. . In this regard, Pelosi said that the United States does not allow the CCP to exert more pressure on Taiwan to become the norm. At the same time, a document from Fujian leaked the CCP’s future strategy towards Taiwan.

According to reports, the Lianyungang Maritime Safety Administration has issued a navigation warning to conduct live ammunition in the southern Yellow Sea from 9 am to 4 pm every day from August 11 to 13, during which time ships are prohibited from entering.

Pelosi held a news conference on the 10th with four Democratic congressmen who accompanied her on her visit to Taiwan. “The CCP is trying to establish a new normal. We can’t let that happen,” Pelosi said. Asked about the CCP’s announcement of sanctions on her and her immediate family, she laughed: “Who cares? It’s secondary to me, it doesn’t matter.”

At the same time, the mainland media “Zhengzhijian” issued a document mentioning that the Standing Committee of Fujian Province held a meeting on the 9th.

The article mentioned that Xi Jinping held the Central United Front Work Conference from July 29 to 30 and mentioned that in order to “win the hearts and minds”, “the United Front is an important magic weapon for governing and rejuvenating the country”, and “the role of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas united front work must be brought into play to win the hearts and minds of the country.” “.

At the meeting, Xi also said that Fujian is the main ancestral home of Taiwanese and has a special role in promoting reunification. In addition, it is necessary to “actively promote exchanges and exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan”, “explore new paths for cross-strait integration and development,” and so on.

In addition, Xia Liyan, the second-ranking figure and vice-chairman of Taiwan’s Kuomintang, visited China on the 10th. What does this reveal about the CCP’s future strategy towards Taiwan?

After the Chinese military announced that the Taiwan-Navy exercise was “completed,” the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China issued a white paper yesterday saying that “one country, two systems” is a governance plan for reunifying Taiwan, and that the use of force against Taiwan will not be given up. Obstacles to Clear”.

Times commentator Li Linyi said that this shows that the CCP is striving to intensify its efforts to unite the Kuomintang and crack down on the DPP. He said: “Actually, the CCP’s military exercise has exposed its military weaknesses. Many parties believe that the CCP has no ability to attack Taiwan in the near future. In addition, Xi hopes to avoid war, and uses military intimidation and the so-called ‘United Front’ to win Taiwan. Question It is its united front, and the vast majority of people in Taiwan will not accept the CCP’s rule, because Hong Kong is a lesson from the past.”

Time critic Zhang Tianliang believes that it is difficult for the CCP to defeat Taiwan by relying solely on external military power. However, the infiltration power of the CCP cannot be ignored.

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.