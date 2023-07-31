Fukushima Fishermen Oppose Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water into Sea, Citing Trust Issues with Government and TEPCO

Title: Fukushima Fishermen Oppose Discharge of Nuclear-contaminated Water into the Sea

Date: [Date], By [Author]

Fukushima Prefecture in Japan, a region that once thrived on its fishing industry, is still grappling with the aftermath of the catastrophic nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant over a decade ago. Efforts to rebuild the fishery industry have been thwarted by the impending discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

An unnamed Fukushima fisherman, aged over 70, expressed his distrust in the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company’s claims regarding the safety of the nuclear-contaminated water. He revealed in an interview that the rhetoric surrounding the issue is completely untrustworthy.

“If we don’t go fishing for a few years, as fishermen, if we haven’t forgotten how to fish, we will lose our motivation long ago,” the fisherman lamented. The sentiment echoed the fears of many fishermen who have depended on the sea for their livelihoods.

The fisherman highlighted the economic impact faced by fishermen in the wake of the nuclear accident. He recalled a time, three years after the incident, when fishing resumed. Not only were the catches meager, but they also couldn’t fetch good prices. However, things gradually improved over time.

Despite opposition from various parties, including local fishermen, the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company have announced plans to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean. The local fishermen vehemently oppose this plan, arguing that it will severely damage Fukushima’s fishery and exacerbate the already challenging situation for those who depend on the sea.

“Discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea will definitely damage the image of Fukushima fishery, so I oppose the discharge into the sea,” one fisherman asserted.

When questioned about the claims made by the government and Tepco regarding the safety of the treated water, the fishermen expressed their disbelief. Their lack of trust stems from Tepco’s history of unfulfilled promises and failures to take anticipated measures prior to the Fukushima nuclear accident.

“100% don’t believe it. Before the Fukushima nuclear accident, Tepco had always said that in case of an emergency, they would take such and such measures (but did not do so). Tepco has promised so before, so we can’t believe them at all,” said the skeptical fishermen.

The fishermen of Fukushima Prefecture remain resolute in their opposition to the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. They fear the irreversible damage it will cause to the fishery industry that has been an integral part of their lives. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how this delicate situation will be resolved.

[责编：丛芳瑶]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

