After the 2011 nuclear accident, more than 160,000 residents of Fukushima Prefecture had to evacuate living near the nuclear power plant. According to the latest data released by Japanese officials, there are still more than 30,000 residents of the former Fukushima prefecture who have taken refuge in other places. Many of these people have been carrying out rights protection lawsuits, hoping to use legal means to allow the Japanese government to conduct a more profound reflection on the nuclear accident.

Since May 2015, 669 Tsushima residents have formed a group of plaintiffs for the victims of the nuclear accident in Tsushima, fighting hard to safeguard their rights and return to their homes. In addition to demanding financial compensation, they also asked the parties responsible for the nuclear accident, that is, the Japanese government and TEPCO to speed up the cleanup of nuclear pollution and let people go home as soon as possible.

Sanpo Chunjiang, a member of the plaintiff group of Tsushima victims of the nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture: They have the responsibility to carry out research with scholars and scientists. It doesn’t matter how many years it takes, what matters is to restore the original life and natural environment in the future. Give us such a promise.

According to the latest survey results of Japanese media, among the residents who were forced to leave Fukushima after the “3.11” earthquake, nearly 60% of them did not get out of the disaster, more than 60% of them had psychological problems, and more than half of them were still working for their families. Concerns about the state of the economy.

Sanpin Chunjiang, a member of the plaintiff group of Tsushima victims of the nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture: Tsushima is a rural area. It is daily life for the elderly to leave early and return to the fields late. Sowing and harvesting are sustenance. The relationship is very harmonious, everyone helps each other, and the human touch is very strong. But now all these have been taken away, especially the elderly can not see the hope of life, heartache, really heartache.

For the local people in Fukushima, like Sanpin Chunjiang, who used to live in the Tsushima area and rely on the sea to eat the sea, the plan of expelling the sea being promoted by the Japanese government and TEPCO is unacceptable to them. At present, about 70% of grassroots organizations in Fukushima Prefecture are opposed to the sea exclusion plan, and more than 210,000 signatures have been collected for anti-sea exclusion activities initiated by civil society groups in Fukushima and surrounding areas.

Sanpin Chunjiang, a member of the plaintiff group of Tsushima victims of the nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture: The fish in the sea will become food for human beings, but the impact of nuclear-contaminated water on the fish is still unclear. also get hurt. If the nuclear pollution caused by the discharge of the sea will cause harm to human health, it will be difficult to prove medically. The Japanese government has not considered these issues. I think what the Japanese government does will in the future let the whole world pay for it.