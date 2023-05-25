Home » Fulgence Kayishema, a former Rwandan policeman accused of being among the main perpetrators of the 1994 genocide, was arrested after 22 years on the run
Fulgence Kayishema, a former Rwandan policeman accused of being among the main perpetrators of the 1994 genocide, was arrested after 22 years on the run

Fulgence Kayishema, a former Rwandan policeman accused of being among the main perpetrators of the 1994 genocide, was arrested after 22 years on the run

Fulgence Kayishema, a former Rwandan policeman accused of being one of the main perpetrators of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda against the Tutsi ethnic minority, was arrested in South Africa. At the time, Kayishema was a police inspector in the Kivumu area in the west of the country and had been on the run since 2001, when the United Nations-created International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) indicted him for his role in the genocide. : according to the accusations, he ordered the killing of more than 2,000 people of the Tutsi ethnic group who had taken refuge in a church.

The Rwandan genocide took place within 100 days, after on April 6, 1994, the plane carrying the President of Rwanda Juvénal Habyarimana and the President of Burundi Cyprien Ntaryamira, both ethnic Hutu, were hit by two rockets while on landing in Kigali. No one was saved. Within a few hours, bloody and indiscriminate massacres began against the Tutsi minority, held responsible for the attack. It is estimated that at least 800,000 people were killed between April 7 and mid-July 1994; there were also tens of thousands of rapes and children being drafted into soldiers.

