Fumio Kishida calls for denuclearization again on the 77th anniversary of the Nagasaki nuclear bombing | Atomic bomb | Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida | Nagasaki City

Beijing time:2022-08-10 09:40

[NTD, Beijing time, August 10, 2022]On August 9, 1945, the US military dropped the second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan, killing about 150,000 people. Today, 77 years later, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the tragedy cannot happen again.

Nicknamed “Fat Man”, the atomic bomb was the second and last nuclear weapon used in actual combat in human history. On August 9, 1945, it instantly destroyed the city of Nagasaki.

Today, 77 years later, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, together with local officials and people, mourns the tens of millions of lives lost in the atomic bomb, and calls for the tragedy of nuclear weapons not to be repeated again.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: “The threat of nuclear weapons, and the threat of possible use of nuclear weapons, is becoming more and more real. Some people say that the trend towards global denuclearization is reversing, but I will continue to call for refraining from committing crimes on the issue of nuclear weapons. Same mistake.”

Just a week ago, Kishida Fumio just attended the United Nations “Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)” Review Conference. At the meeting, he urged nuclear-armed countries to take more responsibility and jointly achieve the goal of global denuclearization. US Secretary of State Blinken also clearly reiterated at the meeting that “there is no winner in a nuclear war, and it must not be fought.”

