Home » Fumio Kishida returns to Waseda University to give a speech
World

Fumio Kishida returns to Waseda University to give a speech

by admin
Fumio Kishida returns to Waseda University to give a speech

Summary

[Fumio Kishida returned to Waseda University to give a speech and was asked about Sino-Japanese relations about the possibility of visiting China]Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave a speech to students at his alma mater Waseda University that day, and was asked about Sino-Japanese relations during the speech event. Kishida believes that non-governmental exchanges are very important to improve Sino-Japanese relations. He said, “Diplomacy is not limited to governments, and we look forward to active exchanges among the younger generation to expand the possibilities between Japan and China.” In addition, regarding when he will visit China, Kishida said, “We will promote the establishment of a stable and constructive relationship, and we will think about it during the advancement process.” Regarding the visit to China, Kishida also said that “close communication at various levels is very important.” (World Wide Web)

According to a report by Japan’s Jiji News Agency on the 18th, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered a speech to students at his alma mater Waseda University that day, and was asked about Sino-Japanese relations during the speech event. According to Jiji News Agency, Kishida believes that non-governmental exchanges are very important for improving Sino-Japanese relations. He said, “Diplomacy is not limited to governments, and we look forward to active exchanges among the younger generation to expand the possibilities between Japan and China.” In addition, regarding when he will visit China, Kishida said, “We will promote the establishment of a stable and constructive relationship, and we will think about it during the advancement process.” According to Kyodo News, regarding the visit to China, Kishida also said that “close communication at various levels is very important.”

See also  Rome-Udinese | Sottil in the pre-match: "Beto and Arslan out with the flu"

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Article source: Financial Associated Press
Responsible editor: 124

Original title: Fumio Kishida returned to Waseda University to give a speech and was asked about Sino-Japanese relations about the possibility of visiting China

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

report

Share to WeChat circle of friends

open wechat,

Click “Discover” at the bottom

Use “Scan”

You can share the webpage to Moments

Scan the QR code to follow

Oriental Fortune official website WeChat

You may also like

Violent tornadoes in Texas, the devastation filmed by...

Udinese News | Criscitiello: “If the alternative is...

Philippines, ferry on fire with 120 people on...

MILORAD TOMIC, THE WITNESS OF A TIME About...

Serbia, protests against President Vukic – Corriere TV

Fumio Kishida returns to Waseda University to give...

Switzerland’s green turnaround: towards the «Yes» in the...

Shooting in Pennsylvania: an officer and a wanted...

Study: ‘Humans have extracted so much water from...

Viterbo, landslide of an embankment behind the restaurant:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy