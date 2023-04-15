According to a report by Kyodo News on the 15th local time, investigators said that a 24-year-old man from Kawanishi City, Hyogo Prefecture was arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties by throwing cylindrical objects at the scene of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s street speech. According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), the suspect is named Ryuji Kimura.

△The suspect was subdued by the Japanese police at the scene (Source: TV Asahi)

According to the Asahi Shimbun report, in addition to a silver cylinder thrown at the scene, another similar object was seized by the police at the scene. The suspect remained silent during police interrogation.

At around 11:30 local time on the 15th, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida inspected a fishing port in Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture. When he was preparing to give a speech, there was a sudden explosion at the scene. Fumio Kishida was evacuated from the scene without injury. According to Japanese media reports, Kishida Fumio decided to give street speeches in Wakayama, Chiba and other places in the afternoon.