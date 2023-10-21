Fun, Trenette al pesto and Cosplay: Here’s to you, Diana.

In a cosplay scene that is increasingly a source of narcissism and the desire to appear at the expense of simple and pleasant fun, I have the opportunity to interview a girl who still enjoys this form of entertainment in a carefree and convivial way.

Between the Ligurian sea, the trenette with pesto and a good glass of Pigato I met Diana…

Hi, let me introduce myself, I’m Diana and I’m 36 years old. I’m from Turin but for a few years I’ve been living in Albenga in the province of Savona. I have loved the world of manga/anime practically always and they are my life, I couldn’t do without them!

how and when did you start dating the cosplay world.

I started cosplaying at Torino Comics 2002 when I was 14 and my first cosplay was Rei Ayanami in the school version. I had read some articles that talked about cosplay in Japan and so to pay homage to my favorite characters I decided to start too.

What does impersonating an anime or manga character mean to you?

Cosplaying for me represents a way to escape from everyday life, to be a different person for a day. I cosplay my favorite characters almost to honor them and make them “live” in reality.

How do you go about making your costume.

I start by choosing the character based on feasibility, the period of time to bring it, etc. And then I evaluate whether I can make it myself with my mother’s help or buy it.

One or more pleasant or funny memories that saw you as a protagonist as a cosplayer

I was cosplaying as Haku (from Naruto) and lots of guys stopped me to compliment me. I remember that to get to the event I had done a whole hill climb in cosplay. But in the end I won the award for best male costume! Then there are many memories of people who stopped us between curiosity, disbelief and even sometimes ignorance. But I’ve always tried to explain to everyone what cosplay is and why we dress this way.

How important is the make up and the personification of the character to make it truly equal.

I’m a bit of a perfectionist, I try to do my best to make the cosplay as similar to the character as possible. So I take care of the make up, the wig of the most similar colour, the accessories, the shoes… I try not to leave anything out, it’s not always possible but you try 😉

Pros and cons of cosplay

Strengths: fun, escape from reality, creativity. Flaws: perhaps sometimes the slightly toxic environment of cosplayers and competitions, putting up with heat/cold in cosplay 😂, uncomfortable shoes haha.

It’s your time…. what do you want to say to the readers of Mondo Japan.

Hello everyone and thank you so much for reading me 🙂 if you see me at the fairs stop me, I’m always available to make friends!

Share this: Facebook

X

