Funeral of Đorđe Mihailović with military honors | Info

Grandfather Đorđe Mihailović, the guard of the Serbian military cemetery Zejtinlik in Thessaloniki, will be buried tomorrow at this cemetery at 12:00 local time, said Dušan Spasojević, Ambassador of Serbia to Greece.

According to his own wish, Đorđe will be buried in the tomb next to his father and grandfather. We have received permission to do so from the Greek authorities. According to the decision of the government in Athens, Grandfather Djordje will be given a military honor, everything that goes with such occasions, the guard’s honor orchestra will play, and there will also be members of the Guard of the Serbian Army, Spasojević said, adding that on behalf of the Government of Serbia, Djordje Mihailović will be laid to rest. see off the State Secretary in the Ministry of Defense, Mile Jelić.

As Kurir learns, the funeral will also be attended by Nikola Selaković, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of Serbia, who will take three lumps of earth to the funeral.

One nugget is from Serbia, another from Montenegro and the third from Republika Srpska. Grandpa Đorđe wanted to get Serbian citizenship and a Serbian passport. His wish was fulfilled, but we want our guard of the Serbian military cemetery on Zejtinlik to be symbolically buried in Serbian soil as well. That is why the minister will take a lump of land from Serbia, but also from Republika Srpska and Montenegro, where Serbs also live in large numbers – says the source Ringing and adds:

“The soil from Republika Srpska was sent to the minister by Siniša Vidović, advisor to the President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, while the nugget from Montenegro arrived from Vladislav Bojović, director of the Directorate for Payments in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management.

Let us remind you that Serbia will bear the expenses of the funeral of grandfather Đorđe, who kept the memory of the suffering of Serbian soldiers on the Thessaloniki front as “the holy grail and the arch of life”.

Also, Mihailović’s wish will be fulfilled to rest in the crypt next to his father Đura and grandfather Sava, as well as to be buried in his uniform with his favorite šajkača, which he always proudly wore.

He belonged to the third generation of guardians of the Serbian cemetery, and the graves of his ancestors are located in the first rows between the path that separates the mausoleum and the cemetery of fallen soldiers.

By the way, he is originally from Montenegro, since his grandfather left Grblje in Boka in 1916 via Albania to Greece.

