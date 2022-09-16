Home World Funeral of Elizabeth II, the geopolitics of invitations and the case of China
Funeral of Elizabeth II, the geopolitics of invitations and the case of China

Funeral of Elizabeth II, the geopolitics of invitations and the case of China

There is a China case for the funeral of Elizabeth II. The invitation to the ceremonies extended to Beijing on Monday has in fact unleashed the fury of the right wing and the most critics of the conservative party, who for months have been campaigning to “normalize” or limit relations with the Dragon over the accusations on the treatment of Muslims in Xinjang, the clash over Taiwan and the growing Chinese influences on British universities to the sound of hundreds of millions.

