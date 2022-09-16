There is a China case for the funeral of Elizabeth II. The invitation to the ceremonies extended to Beijing on Monday has in fact unleashed the fury of the right wing and the most critics of the conservative party, who for months have been campaigning to “normalize” or limit relations with the Dragon over the accusations on the treatment of Muslims in Xinjang, the clash over Taiwan and the growing Chinese influences on British universities to the sound of hundreds of millions.
