Listen to the audio version of the article

The slow procession that accompanies Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in Edinburgh has started towards St. Giles’ Cathedral, the site of the first public exhibition of the people’s homage. Behind the coffin, placed in view on the funeral car to the sound of the bagpipes of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, follow on foot King Charles, eldest son and heir of the sovereign, and the other children of her Majesty: the royal princess Anna and the princes Andrew and Edward. All around, a river of silent and moved people, crowded on both sides of the Royal Mile and the surrounding streets.

Delivery of the keys

A few hours earlier, Charles III landed in Edinburgh with the queen consort Camilla to participate in the procession. The procession was preceded by a visit by the sovereign to the seat of the local Scottish Parliament of Holyrood, where a Royal Regiment of Scotland department was deployed for the ritual military honors and where the so-called Ceremony of the Keys was held: that is the delivery of the keys of the city to the new monarch who, as king of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, inherits the historic crown of Scotland as well as that of England.

Crowd in Edinburgh. A million people are expected in Lontra

Big crowd in Edinburgh, according to British media reports. Many people have been queuing for hours, while the welcome for King Charles and his queen consort Camilla in front of the local Scottish parliament of Holyrood was also significant. The security and intelligence apparatuses are preparing with a mass deployment of police forces especially in London, where the public display of the coffin will begin on Wednesday in Westminster Hall and last four days until the eve of the solemn funeral on Monday 19th. British capital is expected up to no less than a million people determined to parade in front of Her Majesty’s coffin (there were already more than 200 thousand for the popular Queen Mother, who died at the threshold of 102 years of 2002). While further concerns are expressed in the newspapers in view of the state funeral, when in the city there will also be Joe Biden and numerous leaders from all over the world: destined according to some anticipations to be at least partially grouped for transport on board unusual collective shuttles to the to make their protection more manageable.

The speech in Parliament: “Faithful to the constitutional model”

Shortly before leaving for Scotland, Charles III solemnly renewed his commitment to loyalty to the model of British “constitutional government” in the Palace of Westminster, the seat of Parliament, after having followed with an absorbed expression the moving messages of condolence he received. by the speakers of the two Houses for the death of Queen Elizabeth. The sovereign, with the queen consort Camilla at his side, recalled “the unsurpassed dedication” of his “beloved mother” to the country and to her duties, promising to follow in its footsteps. Then, quoting Shakespeare once again, he defined her as the “model of life of all principles”.

The welcome of the speakers of the Chambers

Opening the ceremony was the speaker of the House of Lords, Baron McFall of Alcluith, saying that Queen Elizabeth II was “a guide but also in the service of the people.” And he added: “Her humility and her integrity have aroused respect and captured the imagination of peoples and nations around the world.” He then points out that her qualities remain to inspire King Charles III to lead the Kingdom. While the speaker of the Municipalities, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, began by recalling «our sovereign lady, Queen Elizabeth». He then stated that the loss of the queen is felt all over the world, in the United Kingdom and in the entire Commonwealth, “to which she has devoted herself so much. As deep as our pain is, we know that yours is deeper “, he added, addressing King Charles and Queen consort Camilla who sat on the two thrones inside Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the British Parliament, for listen to the eulogies. After the reading of the speeches, including by the sovereign, all those present stood up to listen in a solemn atmosphere to the national anthem, which became “God Save the King” after the death of Elizabeth II.