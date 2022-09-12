Home World Funeral of Elizabeth, shuttles to bring the leaders to Westminster Abbey. The puzzle of security
World

Funeral of Elizabeth, shuttles to bring the leaders to Westminster Abbey. The puzzle of security

by admin
Funeral of Elizabeth, shuttles to bring the leaders to Westminster Abbey. The puzzle of security

EDINBURGH. Can you imagine them Joe Biden, Recep Erdogan, Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron, Re Philip and many other greats of the world, all together on a shuttle bus? This scene could soon come true for a historic event: the planned funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday 19 September.

Yes, because according to what was revealed by Politico, the British authorities have placed a series of prohibitions and stakes on world leaders who will arrive in London to participate in the funeral of the sovereign in Westminster Abbeywhich promise to be very crowded, so much so that there can only be one representative per country.

See also  Omicron epidemic disrupts Asia-Pacific opening. Does Malaysia open its borders in January? -Finance-Real-time Finance

You may also like

Elections in Sweden, the results: far right ahead

Sweden, who is Jimmie Akesson: the former web...

Harry’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth: “In my heart...

When Russia loses the war, Putin and Xi...

Presidents of Russia and France discuss the situation...

King Charles and the death of Queen Elizabeth,...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: over 20 settlements recaptured...

U.S. biomilitarization campaign raises concerns at multilateral international...

The Last War Between Ukraine and Russia: What...

Maine lobsters end up on SeaWatch’s blacklist. When...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy