EDINBURGH. Can you imagine them Joe Biden, Recep Erdogan, Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron, Re Philip and many other greats of the world, all together on a shuttle bus? This scene could soon come true for a historic event: the planned funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday 19 September.

Yes, because according to what was revealed by Politico, the British authorities have placed a series of prohibitions and stakes on world leaders who will arrive in London to participate in the funeral of the sovereign in Westminster Abbeywhich promise to be very crowded, so much so that there can only be one representative per country.