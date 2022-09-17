Home World Funeral of the Queen, King Charles III and William as a surprise in the crowd lined up for Elizabeth
Surprisingly, King Charles III and his son William went to meet the crowd that lined up in London, waiting to enter the funeral home set up at Westminster Palace for Queen Elizabeth II.
The new monarch and the heir to the throne – who shortly before thanked the emergency services staff who have been working nonstop for days to make sure everything runs smoothly – approached the barriers and shook people’s hands, delighted by the see them up close.

While thousands of people wait to be able to give their last farewell to the queen, at Buckingham Palace everything is ready for the ceremony to be held tomorrow on the eve of the funeral from which Harry and Meghan have been excluded. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have already left for London, dozens of guests of honor are expected at the banquet. The president is one of six leaders with a meeting with Truss on the agenda for the queen’s funeral. Truss has already received the heads of government of Australia and New Zealand and between today and tomorrow he will also see the Irish ‘taoiseach’, Michael Martin; the Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau and the Polish president, Andrzej Duda. However, only the interview with Biden was classified as a full-fledged bilateral.

Truss also had a telephone conversation today with the Emirati president, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and is expected to have one tonight with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Mbs’ participation in the Buckingham Palaca ceremony sparked much controversy.

The Saudi crown prince will go to London to personally offer condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but he is not expected to attend the funeral scheduled for Monday at Westminster Abbey. It will be his first visit to the country since outrage over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

