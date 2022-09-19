Listen to the audio version of the article

Access is now off limits, but the endless crowd queued for hours for four days and four nights as the last act of homage to Queen Elizabeth is destined to flow out until dawn. The most extreme rearguard ran into Southwark Park, breathless, to be able to take the chance to enter Westminster Hall before closing. And to parade in front of the coffin of the sovereign of a lifetime, who took leave of history on 8 September at the age of 96, 70 of which spent on the throne of the United Kingdom. The funeral home has been closed to the public: her funeral will start at 11 am local time.

The tribute of emotion

The country – albeit not without the conspicuous exception of those who do not love the monarchy – is sealing the long farewell to the daughter of George VI in the name of tribute, emotion, memory. And a twilight silence to be observed compactly at the tolling of Big Ben at eight in the evening on Sunday 18 September. The time when the people’s greeting to His Majesty – thanked in writing by King Charles in the evening with a public message to the “countless people who in these ten days” have “deeply touched” the Royal Family with their “support and comfort “- gives way to the first collective appointment of the official and solemn homage of the powerful of the Earth, about 500 dignitaries coming from all latitudes to honor a woman who in 1952 wore the crown at the age of 26 on a planet where the leaders of the States were still all occupied by men, as the new queen consort Camilla recalled: a woman who, in the words of the moving London praise of American President Joe Biden, helped to leave behind “a better world“.

State funeral with dignitaries from all over the world

The dignitaries on Monday 19 September will close the circle of funeral ceremonies with the grandiose state funeral arranged in Westminster Abbey, the first since those granted to Winston Churchill in 1965 and the most impressive in the contemporary history of the globe. Who already in the evening – in the program planned for the highest ranking leaders, such as Biden or Sergio Mattarella among others – are called to participate in a traditional welcome reception at Buckingham Palace, offered by Charles III, the new monarch and eldest son of Elizabeth , with Camilla at his side. An opportunity to exchange scraps of memory, messages of condolence and glimpses of the future. Not without some background geopolitical controversy. And some curiosities about the internal fibrillations at the Windsor house: in the lead the yellow on the invitation to Harry and Meghan. The funeral will also be attended by the princes George and Charlotte, the children of William and Kate as well as second and third in the line of succession to the British throne.

The new role of Carlo

An event in which Carlo, 74 years old and a very long public life as an heir behind him, now has to play the role of main actor in every way. With the political leaders of the island next door, starting with the new Tory prime minister, Liz Truss, forced to debut on the scene in the midst of an epochal transition, as well as an increasingly alarming international and internal crisis. While the echo of the controversy over the invitations made or denied remains to make noise. From that confirmed to China, in the person of Vice President Wang Qishan, despite the protests on the “genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang” recently denounced in black and white by the British Parliament. To the one who disappeared from the table to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an embarrassing ally of the Gulf. And above all to that which Vladimir Putin’s Russia refused from the beginning: excluded just like Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma, Syria and Venezuela. This exclusion is evidently burning in Moscow, where spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not hesitate to accuse Downing Street of having wanted to “exploit a national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world to settle some accounts against the our country”.

The attentions for Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska

Tones that ooze irritation, at a time when the war in Ukraine has brought relations between London and Moscow to a Cold War stage, if not worse. While the effect of the slap in the Kremlin is multiplied by the treatment as head of state reserved by the Kingdom of the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska: parade in Westminster Hall in front of the royal bier immediately after the stop with the sign of the cross by Biden and his wife Jill; received with full honors at the palace for the evening banquet; and met face to face first of all by Kate, the new princess of Wales and consort of the heir to the throne. In the frame of a mourning reflected in the ritual black dresses that on the occasion did not seem worn only in honor of the death of a queen.