Funeral Silvio Berlusconi, the body has returned to Arcore. LIVE

Solinas, impressive participation of the people

“An immense, affectionate embrace of the people, a people who loved him as rarely happens. With Silvio Berlusconi, a piece of the history of this country went away but his vitality, generosity, foresight and his intuition, not only political, remain a strong teaching for all the men and women who said goodbye to him for the last time today”. Thus the president of the Sardinia Region, Christian Solinas, who today attended the state funeral in the Milan Cathedral. “I remembered, moved, the many moments spent together, the many manifestations of his affection and closeness to him”.