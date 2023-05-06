Funerals of those killed in Belgrade and Mladenovac | Info

On Saturday, four students and a security guard who were killed in a shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar will be buried at the Belgrade cemeteries, while five victims of a shooting near Mladenovac will be buried in Mali Orašje.

Source: SRNA/Zorica Simeunović

MK will be buried at the New Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., as well as MA at 3:30 p.m., while AD will be buried at the New Bežani Cemetery at 3:15 p.m.

EC’s funeral will be at the Belgrade Central Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., while the DV security guard will be buried in Lešće at 12:15 p.m.

According to the residents of Mali Orašje, the funeral of the five boys who died in last night’s shooting will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and three more funerals are scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

On Monday, May 8, AB will be buried at Belgrade’s New Cemetery at 3:00 p.m., followed by A.Č. at 4:00 p.m., Belgrade media reported.

In just two days, 17 lives were lost in two shootings in Serbia – eight people were killed last night in Mladenovac, and on Wednesday, May 3, eight students and a security guard were killed in the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar”. The perpetrators were arrested.

SRNA