“Fungus and Iron” – Mondo Japan

There are literary works which, due to their content, have a strong impact on the creation of new works, such as the case of the book “1984” by George Orwell.

“Fungus and Iron” by Ayaka Katayama, published by Star Comics, starts from a fundamental situation: the inhabitants of Amigasa who live in the D-18 area in a structure formed by high walls, are subjugated by a despotic power, in which hatred of Ether’s rebels is instilled in him.

Soldiers are formed in Amigasa who will have to go to the outside world to defeat the rebels, these people have a mushroom implanted in their heads that conditions them, making them almost automatons.

Among these there is a boy named Dante suffering from dyslexia, who however has a different vision, asks himself questions and when he is sent on a mission and meets the rebel Aoi, he begins to have further doubts about Amigasa….

A very particular manga, in which the sci-fi screenplay projects us into a panorama, where man has acquired advanced knowledge which, however, acts as a counterpart to a gloomy and oppressive setting and atmosphere in which there are architectural structures reminiscent of those of the Second World War.

A difficult reading that projects the reader into a world where there are disturbing events, where the main element of the narrative is the psychological evolution of the characters, in a context where many questions arise.

