Funko POP: pop culture miniatures to collect

In recent years Funko POPs have become a real craze for collectors and enthusiasts of all ages. These action figures, whose name is formed by the union of fun, entertainment and co, company/ company (entertainment company), depict the most beloved characters of pop culture, from films to comics and video games.

One of the main reasons for the success of Funko POPs is the wide range of characters available. At Kuki, a kawaii style shop in Casale Monferrato, you can find various models from the Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Pokemon, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones series, to name just a few, and it’s impossible not to be attracted by these figurines to start or continue your collection, thanks also to the fact that they have a wide range of prices, so as to be generally accessible to all budgets.

Each figurine is characterized by great attention to detail that makes it easily recognizable and differentiates it from other figurines on the market: large, black eyes, huge heads, small bodies and shiny, impeccable colors. This aspect was chosen by Sean Wilkinson, artistic director of Funko, with the aim of conveying tenderness in the female audience, taking inspiration from Japanese characters created in chibi style.

The packaging has also been treated in detail from an aesthetic point of view, so much so that it is displayed together with the action figure. A true collector, in order not to diminish the value of the model, keeps it in its box, which, thanks to a numerical code, indicates the edition it belongs to.

The history of Funko Pop began in Everett, Washington state, in 1998. Mike Becker, the company’s founder, wanted to create small figures inspired by iconic pop culture characters; in particular, the first statuette he created was Big Boy, the reproduction of the mascot of a local fast food chain, Bob’s big boy. However, it was not an immediate success. Only in 2005, when figures of the characters of “The Wizard of Oz” were produced, Funko POPs began to become famous, but the real turning point came in 2010 with the characters of Green Lantern, Batgirl and Batman.

Today Funko produces many limited edition figures to be sold for a very short time or on the occasion of certain events, such as the “headless” edition of Ned Stark from Game of Thron, or the “glow in the dark” version of Lanterna Green that can be worth up to 2000 dollars. But the rarest and most exclusive Funko POP ever, sold at the price of 210,000 dollars, is Willy Wonka Golden Ticket, made up of two boxes: in one there is Willy Wonka with an Oompa Loompa, and in the other a reproduction of the ticket ‘gold.

