The brothers Adrian and Juan Carlos Gomis –Funzo & Baby Loudrespectively- are a consecrated promise of our music and they will prove it by bursting again at the WiZink Center in Madrid on April 15.

Funzo & Baby Loud They have known how to understand where our pop is progressing like no one else and have incorporated into their music elements that come from the most avant-garde of urban music to others from electronic music from the past decade and from 90s rock to cook up a star product that is sweeping the charts. of successes. But they are not satisfied and they do not want to stop trying, experimenting and exploring new musical fields that also serve as a path for many other emerging artists. Because they stopped being the future a long time ago to be the most promising present of Spanish pop.

They told me before this interview that you are going to spend a few days in retirement at a studio, what are you up to?

Baby Loud: We’re gone for a month, yes. We are going to see what comes out, to be there, to flow and to be living in the whole context. We normally go there because we have connected a lot with that producer, but we only go for three, four or five days. And it’s not the same as spending a month there, in Andalusia… It’s like camping, you’re not at home and that’s cool.

“I want to destroy from within the image of godliness that you have when you like someone”

And who are you going with?

Funzo: With Tunvao. He is an emerging producer who will soon dominate us all.

Right now it’s inevitable to talk to you and not ask about that show at the Wizink Center that sold 10,000 tickets in just hours.

Funzo: The first two hours were surreal but then it calmed down and it’s an example of the fandom that we have, that’s out there in full force.

Baby Loud: Almost everything that was sold I think was from Madrid, so I imagine that all the people around will gradually catch it.

For a band like you, who had never done a solo show in such a big venue, did you expect this answer?

Baby Loud: I prefer not to wait. I don’t know what I was thinking at the time, just do it and get out. I can’t think a minimum, as if I were a casino and wait for a number to arrive…

Funzo: I knew that the public is how it is and always, in all the concerts, the same thing happens. The initial arreón is incredible but I didn’t know it was going to be this incredible from the beginning. It usually happens that the first tickets, the first 60% sell out in an hour, but I didn’t know it was going to be 80%.

And don’t those numbers make you dizzy in every song you release or in every concert you announce?

Baby Loud: I think that in music the best thing is not to be dizzy, especially because I don’t think that we are currently releasing songs that are exploding. We are in our line, now it is going a little better and we are making progress but it is not scary.

Funzo: I don’t think we need more people either, with whom we are super happy. What we want is for those who are there not only to listen to us, but to go further, that it is not just listening, that the percentage of love versus listening increases.

Precisely, almost two years ago, in an interview with Pablo Gareta, he already told me that one of your virtues was that you were very clear about what your audience was like and that you never lost sight of it.

Funzo: I want to destroy from within the image of godliness that you have when you like someone and that it becomes love and passion for what you are listening to and that whoever enters does it little by little but stays. It is not necessary for 400,000 to enter and 380,000 to leave, no. We prefer that 20,000 enter and that they remain in a pure form.

“I have the feeling that I haven’t enjoyed everything I could, but I don’t blame myself either because things were like that”

When you release a song and, suddenly, it becomes a hit as happened to you with ‘Malibú con Piña’ or with ‘Inmortales’, how do you manage your next steps?

Funzo: It’s a pain in the ass. The months after a hit are pretty shitty. On the one hand, the team you are working with is telling you to focus on a strategy and not to release music because X months have to pass. And on the other hand you have a pressure of “what do I do now? I repeat it? I’m doing nothing?”. And it usually doesn’t work, when you release a hit the next two songs usually go to the trash. But I already have a remix of ‘Gasolina x Paquito el Chocolatero’ ready for when a hit comes out, because what follows its release has to be shit, but experimental.

Baby Loud: Another technique is to sweat it out and on the next track do whatever you want and see how it goes. What you must not do is let the comparison eat you up, if you have done very well before and now not so well, nothing happens. Go on and that’s it. You don’t have to think about it so much.

A few months ago, Adrián (Funzo), you explained on your social networks that you had gone through a difficult period in terms of mental health, something that, unfortunately, is rarely made public within the music industry. What happened?

Funzo: Last year was a shitty year. A year of anxiety attacks, boredom, nothing creative and gaining weight. But, in the end, everything falls into place if you work on it. What I did was put myself in the hands of the people. When you are very bad, you will not do anything by yourself, but if you put yourself in the hands of people who love you or know what they are doing and you have the humility to delegate to them… You delegate to a psychologist to help you with all that, You delegate a dietitian to help you with food, you delegate a coach to make you lose the 20 kilos you’ve gained. Obviously, the job is still yours, but you’re not alone, because no one is going to magically lift themselves out of a slump and if you do it’s a mirage. You need to delegate, one way or another. Now I feel very well, I stopped taking the medication two months ago, I have already lost 11 kilos of the 20 I gained, I don’t have any anxiety attacks and the day I have one I already know what to do.

In addition to the fact that you have spent a year in which you have not stopped giving concerts…

Funzo: Sure, that time of anxiety has coincided with the whole tour and with all the summer festivals. For me the worst was from February to July, so I had a bit of a bad time at the concerts because I wasn’t there to be out all day, to be without my friends or without my girlfriend. I have the feeling that I haven’t enjoyed everything I could, but I don’t blame myself either because things were like that. The last concerts have been those that I have enjoyed. I was nervous but healthy. In the others I drank a lot, I drank half a bottle of Jagger before going out and I hardly remember. It was a time when it was fucking shit.

Your show at Arenal Sound this year comes to mind. When you’re about to go on stage and you know there are tens of thousands of people waiting to see you, what goes through your head?

Funzo: El Arenal has been the most nervous day in my life. I’ve had teeth pulled, my heart broken, I’ve been caught masturbating… But I’ve never been as nervous as that day.

Baby Loud: You mentioned it and my heart started pounding. He is very handsome, all you have to do is not stop to think. The most fucked up thing is before going out, it’s the moment of real nerves once you go out you’re already there and that’s it… You don’t care how many people there are and if there are a lot of people and they’re singing it, the better.

Many artists already compose their songs focusing on achieving virality on TikTok: simple lyrics that are easily danceable, very catchy melodies… Have you thought about it?

Baby Loud: He (Funzo) has indeed thought about it many times. For me, if he ever came out, it was because of filly because I can’t write thinking about him being danceable.

Funzo: I believe that TikTok is our boss, right now it is a supra-human being that dominates over all of us and we have to assume its autonomy, its autarky and its supremacy. And the omnipresence and theocracy of it. What’s up with all this? That, like any boss, we are not going to like him. I think that no singer loves TikTok. When I see Sebastián Yatra doing tiktoks I am convinced that he does not want to be there. He is an exceptional musician and he does not want to be with two 15-year-old girls doing little dances, I am convinced. But as with any boss, you have to assume what needs to be done. As Recycled J said in another interview, I’m not going to condition my career but if I have a verse that I know will fit and that I like anyway, I’ll put it in. What I’m not going to do is put something I don’t want.

What would be your weirdest possible dream collaboration?

Baby Loud: Ana Torroja

Funzo: Slipknot, man, I’d love to.

Baby Loud: Well, Playboi Carti too.