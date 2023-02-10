Home World Furious Monkey House bet on melancholy in “Mesmerism”
Furious Monkey House bet on melancholy in “Mesmerism”

Furious Monkey House release “Mesmerism”, their second single from their new and third album, “Oneiric”for sale on March 17.

“Mesmerism” is a song that deals with the need to escape from not being able to face difficult situations in life. In the words of the band’s singer and guitarist, Mariña Paz: “This song is based on recording drum loops and experimenting with electronic beats created with tools like Reaktor (Native Instruments) to achieve a unique and special sound. The song sounds bright and dark, colliding contrary feelings.”

Mariña continues: “The melodies are dramatic, with great ups and downs, accompanying the theme line. The reverb is very present throughout the album and “Mesmerism” is no exception. It represents the void, the blurred memories”.

In addition, the advance is accompanied by an official video directed again by Alberto Castañowho also made the band’s previous video for the song “In The Void”.

The band’s singer and frontwoman also had a few words about the official video: “The imagery of the video clip presents very bright colors and a party atmosphere. The characters try to have a good time despite being in a difficult situation. The monkey appears in the form of an illusion or memory, which the protagonists confuse with reality. Through fragmented memory, the monkey is remembered, which also represents innocence and the past”.

The production of “Oneiric” has done it Iago Lorenzo together with the bassist of the group, Gonzalo Maceira, and the reverb is the protagonist of this album since it is interpreted as a representation of the void. The artistic work has been done luciano santiago. The disc will be available physically in smoke white vinyl format and its pre-sale is now available.

