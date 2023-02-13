Listen to the audio version of the article

The economic situation in the euro area is turning out to be better than expected, as outlined by the analysis of the European Commission, published today, Monday 13 February, here in Brussels. The EU executive expects that the monetary union will be able to avoid a recession between 2022-2023 (ie two consecutive quarters of economic contraction). The scenario on the growth front has become more reassuring, even if there are risks.

«The European economy has done better than expected, despite the shock caused by the Russian war in Ukraine – explained the commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni -. We started 2023 better than expected (…) At the same time, European citizens will be called upon to face a difficult period. Growth will slow down (compared to 2022, ndr) and inflation will only gradually reduce its grip on purchasing power over the next few quarters».

EU-20 growth of 0.9% in 2023

The data speaks for itself. Brussels expects growth in the euro area of ​​0.9% in 2023 (compared to a forecast last autumn of 0.3% and compared to an expansion of the economy which in 2022 was 3.5%). The European economy could avoid a contraction in the first quarter, after also avoiding it in the fourth quarter of last year. The reasons are a drop in the price of gasa recovery of trust and a market hold of Workexplains the EU executive.

On the Italian side, the expansion of the economy will be 0.8% in 2023 and 1.0% in 2024. While this year’s figure shows a sharp increase compared to the November forecast (0.3%) , the estimate for next year remains almost stable. Inflation is forecast at 6.1% this year and 2.6% next year. The European Central Bank has already announced new increases in the cost of money in the coming months (currently the reference rate is 3%).

The new forecasts come while the EU establishment is wondering about the competitiveness crisis of the European economy, mainly due to the energy upheaval.

The Twenty-Seven met last week to discuss ways to counter the not always fair competition of the United States and China. Among other things, they agreed to relax state aid rules, promote projects of common interest, and make more efficient use of EU money.