FWD Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Caritas Macau Partnership for Community Welfare Project

FWD Insurance, a leading insurance company in Macau, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has announced a new public welfare project in partnership with Caritas Macau. FWD Insurance has achieved remarkable success in the Macau insurance industry, with a 214% year-on-year growth in premium income in 2022.

As part of its commitment to creating a new insurance experience for the public, FWD Macau is sponsoring Caritas Macau to establish an online and physical store. These platforms will serve as a sales and promotion outlet for handicrafts made by people with disabilities, providing them with vocational training opportunities.

FWD Insurance prioritizes its customers and aims to protect their families. Through innovative positioning and simple and easy-to-understand products, FWD strives to offer a simpler, faster, and smoother insurance experience to the public. The company conducted the “Greater Bay Area Health Protection Survey,” which revealed that 78% of Macau respondents are concerned about the increasing financial pressure of medical expenses for themselves and their families in the next decade. In response, FWD aims to protect the health of the insured, their parents, and children for three generations, offering a comprehensive safety net for future health protection needs.

Additionally, FWD Macau is committed to providing customer-oriented service and strengthening its connection with Macau and visiting customers. The company has established partnerships with banks such as China CITIC Bank and Chong Hing Bank to offer long-term protection and wealth management solutions to bank customers.

FWD Insurance actively promotes community care and has launched a charity project in collaboration with Caritas Macau. This initiative allows the organization’s service targets to participate in training and develop professional skills such as sales, logistics management, website management, and data analysis. It provides them with practical experience through multiple sales channels. The brand also launched a series of promotional plans with the theme of “supporting your health” in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Recently, FWD has been preparing for employee volunteer week activities and will be a title sponsor for Jacky Cheung’s Macau concert, supporting the public’s commitment to a healthy life. Beneficiaries of the charity partners are invited to watch the event together.

Mr. Huang Taizhou, Assistant Vice President of FWD and Director of Macau Business, expressed the company’s commitment to providing diversified protection for its customers. The sales and promotion platforms created through the charity project aim to enhance the personal accomplishment and self-affirmation of individuals, providing them with more stable financial ability and protection for a fulfilling life. FWD Macau will continue to fulfill its vision of creating new insurance experiences and supporting the community in various ways.

Mr. Pan Zhiming, Director-General of Caritas Macau, expressed gratitude to FWD Macau for its support. He stated that the concept of community integration advocated by FWD Macau aligns with Caritas Macau’s spirit of benevolence. The cooperation between the organizations not only helps service users become self-reliant but also encourages them to develop their potential. The online and physical stores provide a long-term outlet for the products made by these individuals, strengthening their connection with the community and creating opportunities for interpersonal, social, and work training. Mr. Pan believes that this cooperation plan will expand vocational training programs, benefit more service targets, and have a profound positive impact on the Macau community.

According to provisional statistics on insurance business from the Monetary Authority of Macau, FWD Insurance’s outstanding performance positions it as a leader in the Macau insurance industry. The company’s commitment to community welfare and innovation in insurance experiences sets it apart and ensures its continued success in the future.

