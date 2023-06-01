FZO RS number of workers without health insurance | Info

Almost 50,000 workers in Republika Srpska do not have settled obligations based on mandatory health insurance.

“Last year, 45,000 insured persons were denied this right, while this year that number is 52,000.” it was confirmed for N1 confirmed from the Health Insurance Fund of the Republic of Srpska.

The Fund clarified that out of the total number of workers, 48,000 have not paid contributions, while the other four thousand belong to other categories of residents.

“Given that the state of emergency has been lifted in the Republic of Srpska, the Health Insurance Fund no longer finances health services for uninsured citizens, and according to the Law on Compulsory Health Insurance, the condition for using the right to health care at the expense of compulsory health insurance is regular payment of contributions, without exceptions”, they say in FZO.

In this institution, they also remind that in the past three years they have called on citizens to regulate their insurance status and not to rely on an emergency situation, so that they are not left without their rights from health insurance after the end of the emergency situation.

“Also, we have constantly pointed out that the fact that we finance health care for uninsured citizens does not mean that employers should not fulfill their legal obligations and pay contributions“, they said, emphasizing that it is evident that there has been a “relaxation” among employers in the past period.

“The fund does not have a mechanism for control or collection of contributions, that is the responsibility of the Tax Administration, which in addition to control, also has mechanisms for forced collection of contributions. The Law on Compulsory Health Insurance and the Law on Contributions clearly define who applies for which category of citizens for insurance and who is obliged to pays contributions”, they added to the Fund, from which they point out that funds from contribution payments are almost their only source of income.

The Fund also noted that three years, i.e. since the beginning of the pandemic, they have financed health services for uninsured citizens in public health institutions, for which more than 150 million KM have been set aside, and in that respect, they claim, they were unique in the world.

“With the declaration of the end of the corona virus pandemic and the state of emergency, the Fund no longer has the basis to finance health services for uninsured citizens, and it is extremely important that citizens who are not health insured apply for insurance, so that they can continue to use health care unhindered, as and that employers pay contributions, which was their obligation even during an emergency situation”, they emphasized from Fonda.

