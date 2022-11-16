The G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia has officially concluded. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has handed over the hammer with which the current president guides summit meetings into the hands of Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi. India will soon assume the presidency of the G20 and host the 2023 edition of the summit.

G20 leaders approved the final document defined by the ‘Sherpas’ without further changes. International sources have indicated this. That document reiterates “the national positions expressed in other fora including the October UN resolution adopted by 141 votes, 5 votes against, 35 abstentions which deplores Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls for its complete withdrawal and unconditionally from Ukraine». The G20 draft statement added that “most member states strongly condemn the war in Ukraine…There have been other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions”. This formulation serves to keep all 19 member states together: for hours they tried to force the hand of China and India above all, but in vain. However, the evolution of the risks of an even longer-lasting conflict in Ukraine and of the even incidental involvement of NATO countries (the case of the Russian missile that arrived in Poland) could lead to an even stronger isolation of Russia.

Live updates

08.45 – Zelensky at the G20: “A terrorist state among you”

“Among you there is a terrorist state”: said the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the G20. According to the Ukrainian president, the missile attack in Poland was “a statement by Russia directly addressed to the G20”.

08.43 – Ursula von der Leyen: leaders have called for an end to the war

«Congratulations Joko Widodo on a successful G20 summit. Major economies are facing global challenges: food and energy security, climate change, debt relief. G20 leaders have called for an end to Russia’s war, while Putin has launched countless missiles at Ukraine.” The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen writes it in a tweet.

08.38 – Sunak sees Biden but meeting with Xi is cancelled

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, while the planned first summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping was cancelled. According to reports from the Guardian, the cancellation is due to the accumulation of unscheduled emergency meetings due to the alarm following the missile explosion in Poland last night. A meeting between Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been scheduled for the next few hours. For now Downing Street has not commented on what happened in Poland, inviting us to “keep calm and stick to the facts”.

08.35 – Modi sees Macron, ‘strengthening defense ties discussed

«Premier Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron met at the G20 summit in Bali. The talks were fruitful and covered a variety of topics. The two leaders discussed how to strengthen defense ties, promote sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation.” Modi’s Twitter account reports this.

08.05 – Summit concluded, Indonesia passes the baton to India

08.00 – Stoltenberg, to chair a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on yesterday’s explosion in eastern Poland

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg will chair a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on yesterday’s explosion in eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine. After the meeting, the secretary general will hold a press conference, scheduled for around 12.30.