Home World G20, Biden sees Xi: “I am in a position of strength”
World

G20, Biden sees Xi: “I am in a position of strength”

by admin
G20, Biden sees Xi: “I am in a position of strength”

BALI – “I arrive at the meeting with Xi in a position of strength, I know, but I don’t need it. We know each other well, we just have to define what the mutual red lines are.” This says Biden, in view of today’s summit at margin of G20 in Bali.

What a huge difference a handful of votes, a few fractions of GDP more or less, the changes on the Ukrainian front, and the different rates of Covid contagion can make! Just a few weeks ago, if I had asked an analyst to frame the dynamics of an unlikely summit between the American leader Biden and that Chinese Xihe would have told you that in practice the head of the White House would be …

See also  Brexit, the Northern Irish first minister resigns in protest

You may also like

US-China, Taiwan’s knot and economic-trade relations at the...

Hurricane Nicole damages an unprecedented 5 people and...

USA, that’s why the victory of the Democrats...

America in a hurry? The “triple epidemic” hit...

G20 Bali, there is expectation for the arrival...

Breast redone at 30 and bad words, but...

Ukraine latest news. Cluster bombs on Zaporizhzhia, residents...

Asean Summit, Lavrov: “US and NATO want to...

After the recapture of Kherson, Kyiv prepares for...

More than 390 cities and towns in Colombia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy