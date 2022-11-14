Listen to the audio version of the article

The summit of the G20 begins on November 15 a Baliin Indonesia, but the political prologue is expected today with the meeting between the American president Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping. It is the first physical bilateral summit between the two leaders since the outbreak of the pandemic, after several telephone conversations. Xi has already landed in Bali and the face-to-face is expected to take place in the afternoon, at 10:30 in Italy.

This is a test of prime importance as the meeting takes place after months of tensions over Taiwanthe Russian invasion ofUkraine and the line of support for Putin chosen by Beijing, the squeeze on exports to China of chips for the most advanced computers, on which China depends for the military sector and guaranteeing the technological climb in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Objective: not to deteriorate US-China relations

The most optimistic expectation for the Biden-Xi meeting is that the face-to-face avoids “further deteriorating” relations US-China, in the words of US sources: an expectation that clearly reveals the tensions of the moment. As for the G20 meeting tomorrow and Wednesday, the diplomats of the leaders are trying to understand if there is a way to agree on a final general political document: the clash is on the judgment of the Russian war in Ukraine. Russia is part of the G20but Putin remains in Moscow: only the foreign minister will be in Balii Lavrov. For the premiere Melons this is the first meeting of the G20: the program includes two interventions on the issue of food, energy and security first, then the fight against the pandemic and global diseases (it will be interesting to see what he will say about vaccines). He will bilaterally meet Biden, Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Modi.