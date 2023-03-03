Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy “convincingly” supports the candidacy of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, with the aim of “reaffirming Africa’s centrality in world politics”. The announcement came from Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, in a tweet published on the morning of March 3: almost a quarter later the same appeal by US President Joe Biden, so far the most incisive endorsement to a constant presence of the AU in the group of industrialized countries.

Africa’s match in the G20 and Biden’s push

Tajani’s stance is part of an open dossier for the club of rich economies, the recognition of the African Union as a unitary bloc representing the interests and needs of the countries under his hat. Founded in 2002 and heir to the old Organization of African Unity, the AU is based in Addis Ababa and brings together the 55 African countries in an organization that pushes for the economic and political integration of the countries of the Continent.

So far, the AU has participated by invitation in several G20 meetings, a practice that has formalized its diplomatic and political role on the international scene. Its entry as a permanent member would increase the specific weight of Africa in the balance of the Group, which today hosts a single member from the region: South Africa, the most industrialized economy on the Continent and a pillar of the BRICS coalition formed together with Brazil, India , China and Russia. Its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has called on several occasions to speed up the procedure for the admission of African partners to the G20. The pressing begins to bear fruit, at least in intentions.

The heaviest support remains that expressed by US President Joe Biden, with an appeal launched in December 2022. Neither the timing nor the place of the announcement were accidental: the US-African Union summit in Washington, an initiative wanted by the administration US to re-establish links pickaxed by the era of Donald Trump and weakened even in the two mandates of that of Obama. Africa is playing a growing role in the international balance, even more so after the war in Ukraine and the breakdown of relations between Moscow and Western countries. Several G20 governments, including Italy (see below), have embarked on tours south and north of the Sahara to secure energy supplies to compensate for Russia’s cutbacks. An offensive parallel to, or opposite to, the one undertaken by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov with three away trips in the space of just over a six-month period.

The economic weight of the block can grow further with the debut of the African continental free trade area, the free trade area between 54 countries which should release a potential of 2,500 billion dollars and “serve” a pool of 1.3 billion people, with prospects of doubling the population by 2050.