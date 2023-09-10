G20: Lavrov, «summit success for India and Russia». Macron, “insufficient” climate conclusions

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has an International Criminal Court arrest warrant pending for his war against Ukraine, will not be arrested if he decides to attend the 2024 G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, led by Brazil

. REUTERS/Amit Dave

13:28

Erdogan, ‘do not marginalize Russia in the wheat agreement’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for Russia not to be “marginalized” in talks to revive the deal to export Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea. “No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea wheat initiative it will be practicable,” Erdogan told reporters after the close of the G20 summit in New Delhi, announcing an upcoming meeting on the issue between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, without specifying a specific date or location.

12:49

Macron, G20 conclusions on climate “insufficient”

The climate results of the G20 summit in New Delhi were “insufficient”: French President Emmanuel Macron said this at a press conference. “We all have to phase out coal very quickly and much faster than today,” added Macron, speaking at the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

12:05

G20: Macron, ‘it is not a political forum nor a place for progress on Ukraine’

G20: Macron, ‘it is not a political forum nor a place for progress on Ukraine’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

