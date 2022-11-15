BEIJING – The Chinese press has been repeating this for days: the meeting between Xi e Biden it is a positive sign to try to release tensions. At the same time stressing, however, that if relations between the two superpowers have deteriorated so much it is “the fault of the wrong perception and attitude of some in the United States“. And that just as the US has made it clear that there are barriers not to be overcome, Washington too should understand Beijing’s “red lines”.