At the ongoing G20 in Bali, many of the leaders shared the draft declaration in which they deplore the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a firm manner. On this point, however, there would be no lack of different points of view. The joint declaration also aims to underline the importance of support for international law and the multilateral system, which makes it possible to safeguard peace and stability. An important passage in the declaration strongly condemns the nuclear threat made several times by Moscow, defining “the use or threat of the use of nuclear weapons inadmissible”.

The G20 in Bali is also the debut of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the summit of the main countries. In Bali, Meloni will meet US President Joe Bide, Chinese President Xi and Indian leader Modi.

In her speech at the summit, Giorgia Meloni recalled that “when Indonesia took over the presidency of the G20 it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade Ukraine and the devastating impact this would have on the world order and our economies”.

“To succeed in its mission, the G20 must have the courage to confront the most difficult challenges on the agenda, starting with the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict in the economic, energy and food sectors that are affecting everyone and are undoubtedly affecting the most difficult Developing countries”.

“Thank you President Widodo for welcoming us to beautiful Bali and for having skilfully guided the G20 this year in such stormy waters”, said Meloni at the opening of his speech at the first session of the G20, underlining that “despite the difficulties, today we are here. We are here because we care about the G20, we want to underline its importance and we are aware of the irreplaceable role that the forum plays in global affairs ”.