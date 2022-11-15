Home World G20 summit: Will there be light on Taiwan issue after Xi Jinping meeting – BBC News
World

G20 summit: Will there be light on Taiwan issue after Xi Jinping meeting – BBC News

by admin
G20 summit: Will there be light on Taiwan issue after Xi Jinping meeting – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15358/production/_127627868_biden_xi.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image caption,

U.S. President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. will continue to engage in intense competition with China, but he reiterated that such competition should not turn to conflict.

The leaders of China and the United States held a closed-door meeting on the evening of November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and the two countries released more content of the dialogue. U.S. President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. will continue to engage in intense competition with China, the White House said in a briefing, but he reiterated that such competition should not turn to conflict.

Biden also promised not to have a “new cold war” with China; however, how the two sides talk about the Taiwan issue is still the focus of global attention. Especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, security across the Taiwan Strait has become a top priority.

Some analysts said that the atmosphere of the meeting between the two sides was harmonious, which can be said to be acceptable to both sides, and there are points to be made. This provides room for advancement for all the many contradictions between the two countries, including the Taiwan Strait issue. However, it remains to be seen whether there is substantial progress.

See also  As the Covid-19 death toll rises to a record high in Russia, Moscow imposes new restrictions

“The two leaders spoke candidly about their priorities and intentions,” but there was not much consensus on a substantive agreement. Song Wendi, a lecturer at the Australian National University, told the BBC Chinese.

You may also like

A Zambian student detained in Russia died fighting...

UK, Labor showdown: Starmer evaluates Corbyn’s expulsion

“Revolusi”, the tumultuous history of an immense archipelago

USA, the justice department opens an investigation into...

The U.S. dollar index stabilizes, the international gold...

Olympics, the mascot of Paris 2024 and that...

South Korea: The Prime Minister instructs to strengthen...

UN, world population exceeds 8 billion people

G20 Bali: today meeting between Meloni, Biden and...

Ukraine latest news. Zelensky: Peace is approaching. Kiev...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy