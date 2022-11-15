32 minutes ago

The leaders of China and the United States held a closed-door meeting on the evening of November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and the two countries released more content of the dialogue. U.S. President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. will continue to engage in intense competition with China, the White House said in a briefing, but he reiterated that such competition should not turn to conflict.

Biden also promised not to have a “new cold war” with China; however, how the two sides talk about the Taiwan issue is still the focus of global attention. Especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, security across the Taiwan Strait has become a top priority.

Some analysts said that the atmosphere of the meeting between the two sides was harmonious, which can be said to be acceptable to both sides, and there are points to be made. This provides room for advancement for all the many contradictions between the two countries, including the Taiwan Strait issue. However, it remains to be seen whether there is substantial progress. See also As the Covid-19 death toll rises to a record high in Russia, Moscow imposes new restrictions

“The two leaders spoke candidly about their priorities and intentions,” but there was not much consensus on a substantive agreement. Song Wendi, a lecturer at the Australian National University, told the BBC Chinese.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Xi Jinping-Biden meeting in Bali: ‘new challenges’ for ‘old acquaintances’

Sun Yun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank, emphasized to Taiwan’s Central News Agency that the two major powers, the United States and China, have very different views on what constitutes a more stable relationship, especially when it comes to Taiwan issues. “I think we need to see more concrete action if we expect this summit to magically save the relationship and put it back into better shape,” she said.

What did you say about the Taiwan issue?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference after Biden and Xi Jinping met that Biden said during the meeting that the United States respects China‘s system and does not support “Taiwan independence”, nor does it support “two Chinas” or “one China, one” Taiwan”, with no intention of conflict with China.

The White House said that it is in the interests of the world to oppose any side’s position to unilaterally change the status quo and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

After meeting with Xi Jinping, Biden told reporters present, “I’m not saying this is a kumbaya moment, you know, it’s the kind of people who walk away with a full agreement. But I believe there is absolutely no need (with Beijing) ) to fight a new Cold War.”

Taiwan Presidential Office spokesman Zhang Dunhan also publicly stated that night that Taiwan is happy to see Biden reaffirming the consistent policy of the U.S. government and opposes “unilateral changes to the status quo” and behaviors that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. common expectations of society.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ou Jiangan responded to the Taiwan media, saying, “Taiwan, as a responsible member of the democratic camp in the Indo-Pacific region, will continue to actively strengthen its self-defense capabilities and deepen Taiwan-US security partnership at a critical moment when authoritarian countries are blatantly challenging the international order. relations and work closely with like-minded countries to counter the coercion of authoritarian regimes.”

Find a consensus?

Under the tense relationship between the United States and China, every move of Xi Jinping’s meeting with Biden has affected international nerves. As the next global “powder arsenal” after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan Island is believed by the outside world that if a war breaks out, the global lethality will be far greater than the disaster caused by the Ukrainian war.

Therefore, the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit at this moment has attracted much attention. For example, the Indonesian president, the host of the summit, publicly told the BBC that he hoped that the United States and China could reach a constructive consensus at the summit.

Analyzing the information on Taiwan Strait issues released by the meeting between Xi and Xi, international relations scholar Song Wendi analyzed to the BBC that the United States and China did not change each other’s thoughts during this meeting, “but both sides used clever language and art to cover up differences and create A picture that feels harmonious to each other.”

He said the United States still intends to compete vigorously with Beijing, mainly to strengthen the mechanism by which the two sides may communicate in a crisis. And Beijing, as always, cares not about issues, but “relationships”: “Beijing wants the US to agree to redefine the nature of US-China relations, no longer as fierce ‘competitors’ (as Biden put it), but as cooperative partners ”; Xi Jinping even pointed out that the partnership China wants is also “what the international community expects.”

Song Wendi believes that Xi Jinping did get points for the meeting, because he talked to Biden with a smile on his face, showing confidence that he was not intimidated by Biden: “It’s like the United States and China are truly equal. This is Xi Jinping’s recent remarks about A visual representation of the narrative of the rise of the East and the fall of the West; Biden also gets points for giving Biden a chance at Xi Jinping’s push for the U.S. on Taiwan. Even so, Xi still sees Biden as a man of his word , and Xi Jinping puts all the blame on Biden’s subordinates for not being faithful to Biden’s promises.”

Sun Yun told Taiwanese media that Biden “sent a reassuring message, and China‘s statement is also a positive statement”, “which itself shows that the two sides intend to improve relations.”

Chong Jiaying, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, explained to the BBC that, in general, this is a good first step and we will have to see if there are follow-up actions, such as military activities or exercises by the PLA against and around Taiwan. , are there any signs of easing. Or whether the United States will start trying to reduce the frequency of visits to Taiwan, “because this is obviously a pain point for Beijing,” and whether Beijing’s “wolf warrior diplomacy” toward the United States will continue is also one of the priorities.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, G20 summit: Biden talks with Xi Jinping, will discuss Taiwan and other issues and draw a “red line”

However, Zhuang Jiaying emphasized that, in view of past experience, sometimes the US-China meeting went well, but its implementation in the future went against the promise of the meeting. He used a summit between Xi Jinping and Obama in the United States in the past, and the two sides had a harmonious and positive meeting. At that time, Xi Jinping even promised not to militarize the South China Sea: “But the promise was not implemented, and it eventually turned into a disagreement between the two countries.”