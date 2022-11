Bali – “In the corridors of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, the message was unequivocal. On the part of China there is unease about the irresponsible declarations made by Russia regarding the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but also surprise and a certain embarrassment for the conduct of the military forces of Moscow “. Revealing this background on the meetings just concluded in Phnom Penh is a senior White House official, who attended.