G7 Agriculture Ministers: Support the extension, full implementation and expansion of the Black Sea Food Agreement Provider Financial Associated Press

© Reuters. G7 Agriculture Ministers: Support extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea food agreement



Financial Associated Press, April 23rd (Editor: Xia Junxiong)On Sunday (April 23), local time, the G7 agriculture ministers said in a communiqué that the G7 called for the “extension, full implementation and expansion” of the Black Sea food agreement. The G7 Agriculture Ministers Meeting was held in Miyazaki, Japan for a period of two days.

“We are aware of the importance of the Black Sea Grains Initiative (BSGI) facilitated by the United Nations and Turkey. Therefore, we strongly support its extension, full implementation and expansion,” the post-meeting communiqué stated.

G7 representatives again accused Russia of trying to “use food as a means of destabilization and a tool of geopolitical coercion”.

In July last year, the United Nations, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine reached a four-party agreement, which allows the passage of the Black Sea “Maritime Humanitarian Corridor” from three major Ukrainian ports (Chernomorsk, Odessa and South Port) to Agricultural products are exported all over the world. Ukraine has so far exported more than 27 million tons of grain from the Black Sea.

The agreement is valid for 120 days and was extended by another 120 days in November last year. After the agreement expired in March this year, although the United Nations, Ukraine and Turkey all hoped to extend it for another 120 days, at the insistence of Russia, the agreement was only extended for 60 days and will expire on May 18.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Black Sea food agreement may end after the 60-day extension expires if obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products are not resolved.

Russia has repeatedly complained that the West’s facilitation of Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports is part of the Black Sea grain agreement, but Russia has been hindered in terms of exports.

While the West has not directly sanctioned Russian grain and fertilizer, Russia says Western restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance are an obstacle.

Lavrov will meet with UN Secretary-General Guterres in New York next week to discuss matters such as the renewal of the Black Sea food agreement.