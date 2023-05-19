G7 Hiroshima: faced with hunger and drought, rich countries continue to crush the most fragile

by Francesco Petrelli*

While the mad climate continues to unfold all its devastating effects in the world and in an increasingly evident way also in Italy, the leaders of the 7 large in Hiroshima. And on the agenda of the summit, in addition to the war in Ukraine, the global food crisis fueled by galloping food inflation and precisely by the climate chaos which is mostly talked about only in the aftermath of the umpteenth emergency. But let’s go step by step.

Hunger is on the rise for the fifth consecutive year

The scenario facing the G7 leaders is complex and alarming, increasingly characterized by deep and growing inequalities. They can’t ignore it. World hunger has increased for the fifth consecutive year, while extreme wealth and extreme poverty are grown up simultaneously for the first time in 25 years.

A few numbers are enough to photograph what is happening and how much unsustainable both the price that the poorest communities have to pay: 258 million people in 58 countries are on the verge of famine, an increase of 34% compared to last year. In East Africa, countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are grappling with the worst Drought of the last 40 years, caused by the almost total lack of rain in the last 5. The result is that 90% of the wells are dried upthe price of water has gone up 400%, there are no crops and 13 million head of livestock died. In the coming months, in this region, one person risks dying of hunger every 28 seconds, with 36 million already affected by severe malnutrition. An unspeakable crisis that has already forced 1.7 million people to flee their homes in search of food and water.

Read Also The IMF reduces its estimates on the global economy. “The risks of braking are increasing”. Italy last in the G7, Russia holds despite the sanctions

Well, if all the most accredited estimates tell us that by 2050 there will be over 200 million so-called climate migrants in the world, what are the seven most advanced economies on the planet doing to respond to the emergency?

Between cost of debt and broken promises

To look closely very little has been done, even worse, the most fragile countries continued to be crushed under the weight of foreign debt. The debt bomb has been triggered again. According to calculations made by Oxfam on the eve of the Japanese summit, the countries of the Global South are paying 232 million dollars every day for the repayment of the debt to the G7 countries and will be obliged to do so until 2028, while from the Big 7 to date 13,300 billion of dollars of aid and funding (promised and never allocated) to deal with the climate crisis. It’s all about resources crucial in fragile countries, where the livelihood of the population largely depends on agro-pastoral production.

Meanwhile, despite last month the G7 countries pledged to accelerate the phase-out of energy generation from combustible fossilsGermany is pressing for new commitments on public investments in gas to emerge from the summit.

Then there is the chapter of compensation for damages already caused to developing countries by way of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by rich countries. According to estimates, the G7 owes low- and middle-income states $8.7 trillion. After 30 years of stalemate, alla COP26 the rich countries have finally decided to set up a “Loss and Damage Fund”. But huge questions remain about its effectiveness and the mechanisms that will regulate it, especially on compliance with the allocation of 100 billion a year, starting from 2023, promised to developing countries to tackle climate change.

The appeal to the G7 countries

Defuse the debt bomb, increase the quantity and quality of development aid and finance the Climate Damage Repair Fund are the three urgent steps to change a ruinous trend. It is not yet too late to act.

Read Also from The ONE Campaign Italy blog Earth Day – The climate crisis also means inequalities: and rich countries are not fulfilling their commitments

This is why Oxfam is strongly calling on the G7 countries to intervene immediately for the cancellation of debt service payments that many low- and middle-income states can no longer afford and to meet the target of allocating 0.70% of gross national income in official development assistance.

On average, rich countries in 2022 have allocated only 0.36% of their gross national income to development aid, which, while showing an increase over the previous year, is mainly due to expenditure on refugees in donor countries. Proof of this is the fact that resources for effective cooperation with Africa decrease by 7.8%.

Italy, while increasing the appropriations in the same way, is still at 0.32%. All records, after 50 years of broken promises, which we certainly can’t be proud of.

*Oxfam Italia policy advisor on food security and finance for development