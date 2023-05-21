Home » G7, Hiroshima summit closed. The leaders of the Earth: “Forward with the support of Ukraine”. Biden-Zelensky summit. Meloni: “Next summit in 2024 in Puglia”
G7, Hiroshima summit closed. The leaders of the Earth: "Forward with the support of Ukraine". Biden-Zelensky summit. Meloni: "Next summit in 2024 in Puglia"

G7, Hiroshima summit closed. The leaders of the Earth: “Forward with the support of Ukraine”. Biden-Zelensky summit. Meloni: “Next summit in 2024 in Puglia”

The G7 has come to an end, with the end of the last working session dedicated to peace and stability and a brief ceremony which officially put an end to the summit. Both working sessions held today – the first dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine – were attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, “host” of the summit, expressed “his sincere respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people who resisted Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and survived the harsh winter”. .

Kishida also said the G7 welcomes and supports President Zelensky, who remains sincerely committed to a just and lasting peace. Furthermore, the G7 leaders agreed that they will “continue their firm commitment to provide diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and reaffirmed their determination to restore peace in Ukraine and uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law”.

On the sidelines of the summit, the meeting between the Ukrainian president and Joe Biden: on Telegram Zelensky posted a photo while the two shake hands, behind them the flags of the two countries. In the afternoon Zelensky will visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park together with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

The next G7, as Prime Minister Meloni declared in her farewell press conference, will be held in June 2024 in Puglia

